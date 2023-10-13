On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at noon in the conference room. Items on the agenda include presentation of the financial report, administrative reports from the superintendent, other directors and personnel updates.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Oct. 16. 18, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include financial reports and expenditures for September and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the school. Items on the agenda include reports from maintenance, bus and custodial and elementary and high school principals, information about capital projects and an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room. Items on the agenda include reports from the principals, superintendent, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction, the treasurer’s report, approve personnel recommendations and approve work for the bleacher project.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Sidney Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the position of firefighters and promotional scores for lieutenant and assistant fire chief.

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. int he Dianne Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking. Items on the agenda include reports from the principals, athletic director and superintendent and approving supplemental contracts, along with other recommendations.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.