Out of the past

SATURDAY, October 14

Due to the shortage of newsprint 25 years ago, The Sidney Daily News began printing the Saturday paper in tabloid format.

Adjustments were made concerning news content and the “Out of the Past” column was omitted from the Saturday paper.

Items for “Out of the Past” in tat paper would have been reprinted in the Oct. 14 paper as follows: the 75 Year column would become 100 Years; the 50 Year column would be 75 Years and the 25 Year column would become the 50 Year column.

Since there was no “Out of the past” column in Oct. 14, 1973 paper, only items for 25 Years appear in today’s paper.

50 Years

October 14, 1973

Ohio Politicians gave their full support to Rep. Gerald Ford, R. Mich., chosen Friday night by President Nixon to become vice president succeeding Spiro Agnew who resigned this week.

Many urged both houses of Congress to give swift approval of the choice to keep the government running smoothly.

——-

MARIA STEIN – Marion Local’s Flyers kept their Midwest Athletic Conference record perfect with an overwhelming offensive and defensive show of strength in blasting Bradford, 38-0, here Friday night.

——-

Shelby County Group Home, Inc., held its first annual meeting Thursday to elect officers and trustees.

The Rev. Lee Lindenberger, Amherst Country Villa, Sidney, was re-elected chairman of the project, designed to provide a residential treatment facility for wayward boys.

Donna Shonn was re-elected vice chairman and James Humphrey secretary. Mrs. Pat Edwards was elected treasurer.

25 Years

October 14, 1998

Sidney High graduate Jon Spradling is making quite a contribution for the Bluffton College football team in his freshman season.

Spradling had probably his best game of the season on Saturday in Bluffton’s tough 34-28 overtime loss to Wabash College at what was Bluffton’s Homecoming.

——-

A city lime storage reservoir behind the Tawawa Softball Complex on Ohio 47 overflowed Monday night, sending an estimated 300,000 gallons of lime slurry into Tawawa Creek.

——-

PHOTO – Shelby County Historical Society members Alma Allinger and Rich Wallace pose during the current Civil War exhibit at Amos Memorial Public Library with an oil portrait of Dr. Albert Wilson, the first and at 48 possibly the oldest volunteer from Shelby County to serve in the Civil War. Allinger is a relative of Wilson.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.