Football roundup: Anna beats Fort Recovery 35-25

Anna’s Noah Aufderhaar runs ahead of Fort Recovery’s Riggs Tobe during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Aufderhaar caught three passes for 92 yards. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Clay Cummins gestures towards the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Cummins caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Clay Cummins dives for the legs of Fort Recovery’s Troy Homan during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Zach Osborn runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Aaron Shappie is brought down by Fort Recovery’s Reece Wendel during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Alex Shappie runs for a touchdown during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Taylor reaches for a pass during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ANNA — Anna took control early and held off Fort Recovery’s rally tries the rest of the way in a 35-25 win on Friday at Booster Field.

Alex Shappie threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Clay Cummins and Zach Osborn scored on a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the team a 14-0 lead.

Fort Recovery scored on a 4-yard TD run by Reece Wendel in the first quarter and a 34-yard TD reception by Caden Grisez in the second to cut the gap to 14-12 after a missed PAT and missed two-point conversion try.

Shappie scored on an 11-yard TD run before halftime to boost the lead to 21-12. Osborn scored on a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter and Shappie threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey Heitkamp to boost the lead to 35-12 in the fourth.

Troy Homan scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the gap to 35-19 and threw a 16-yard TD pass to Reece Guggenbiller, but Anna prevented it from getting any closer.

The Rockets had 347 yards of offense and Fort Recovery had 297.

Shappie completed 10-of-16 passes for 157 yards with two TDs and ran for 54 yards and one TD on nine carries. Osborn ran for 99 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Noah Aufderhaar caught three passes for 92 yards.

Heitkamp led the team with 6.5 tackles.

The Rockets (4-5, 3-4 MAC) are scheduled to travel to Parkway (2-7) this Friday to wrap up regular-season play.

Lucas 34, Fort Loramie 7

The Redskins fell behind 20-0 at halftime and lost on Friday in Lucas.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

The loss broke a four-game winning streak for Fort Loramie (5-4), which is scheduled to travel to Lima Spartan Stadium this Saturday to face Lima Central Catholic (4-3) to conclude regular-season play.

Lehman Catholic 48, Troy Christian 6

The Cavaliers dominated the Eagles in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Troy.

Lehman had 466 yards of offense while Troy Christian had 233.

Lehman senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary threw for 222 yards and three TDs and ran for 93 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Da’Ron Pride ran for 132 yards and two TDs on eight carries and caught three passes for 64 yards with two TDs.

Turner Lachey caught six passes for 101 yards and one TD. Evan O’Leary caught four passes for 72 yards.

Ethan Stivers had a team-high six tackles. JD Barhorst recovered one fumble.

O’Leary scored on runs of 22 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter and threw a 37-yard TD pass to Lachey. Pride scored on a 50-yard run to give the Cavaliers a 28-0 lead by the end of the quarter and caught a 29-yard TD pass from O’Leary in the second. He also scored on a 10-yard reception before halftime and a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Lehman (6-3, 4-2 TRC) is scheduled to host Dayton Northridge (3-6, 2-4) this Friday to conclude regular-season play.

