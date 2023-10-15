Cogs N Gears opens its doors

Cogs N Gears Game Cafe Owners Dekon Matthews, front, and Alexis Kron, both of Indian Lake, carry two freshly cooked pizzas for customers during the grand opening of Cogs N Gears Game Cafe. The cafe is located at 219 East Court Street, next to the old jail. Customers can order from a menu that includes, a steak hoagie, Alfredo penne pasta, a reuben, sloppy joe, mozzarella sticks, and smoothies. The cafe caters to role-playing gamers in addition to the general public. It also sells a wide variety of board games.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Nathanael Wisecup, left, eats pizza with his son, Levi Wisecup, 2, both of Sidney, at the Cogs N Gears Game Cafe during its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 14. The cafe is located at 219 East Court Street, next to the old jail. Customers can order from a menu that includes, a steak hoagie, Alfredo penne pasta, a reuben, sloppy joe, mozzarella sticks, and smoothies. The cafe caters to role-playing gamers in addition to the general public. It also sells a wide variety of board games. Levi is also the son of Carolyn Wisecup. Wisecup said of the cafe, “I think it’s a really great opportunity for the community. There hasn’t been a game shop here for many years. So it would be a great place for the gaming community to meet up.”
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
