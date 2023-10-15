Community Health and Wellness Partners Special Project Officer, RN, BSN, Willie Stoltzfus, of Bellefontaine, gives a tour of the new Riverside Community Health Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility on Friday, Oct. 13. The health care center is located in Riverside Local Schools in DeGraff but is open to the public.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Community Health and Wellness Partners Board Chair Kyle Lentz speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Riverside Community Health Center on Friday, Oct. 13. The health care center is located in Riverside Local Schools but is open to the public.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
