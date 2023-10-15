A crafty Fall festival

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Fair Haven resident Nancy Leach looks at an ornament for sale the Crafty Halos kiosk. The kiosk was part of the craft show that was held during the Fair Haven Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14. The festival had hay rides, food and pumpkin painting.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sophia Kimbler, left, 6, paints a pumpkin as her grandma, Sheila Kimbler, both of Sidney, watches at the Fair Haven Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14. The festival had hay rides, food and a craft show. Sophia is the daughter of Olivia Kimbler and Kelby Neeley.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

