Ice cream with grandpa

Greg Ball, left, eats ice cream as his granddaughter, Kyndall Blevins, 5, both of Sidney, hold up a cookie while making a face. The two were attending Grandparents Day at Christian Academy on Friday, Oct. 13. Kyndall is the daughter of Krysta and Kevin Blevins.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
