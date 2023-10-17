NKParts purchases former Norcold building

An aerial view of the NK Parts campus in Sidney.

SIDNEY — In the face of challenges, opportunities often emerge, and for NK Parts this adage has taken a tangible form with a recent acquisition that has significantly expanded the company’s footprint. NK Parts, headquartered in Sidney, has acquired the former Norcold headquarters at 600 Kuther Road, a stone’s throw away from their existing facility at 777 Kuther Road. The strategic move, costing $6.5 million, was imperative for NK Parts, which had outgrown its original 785,000 square feet of space. With Norcold closing its headquarters in January, NK Parts recognized a golden opportunity and seized it.

According to Ric Abbott, executive vice president of NK Parts, the company had reached a point where growth was imminent, but the options were limited: either construct a new facility or capitalize on an opportunity like the one presented by Norcold.

“We couldn’t continue to expand our business without either building something ourselves or finding an opportunity like that one right across the street,” Abbott said. “The timing of Norcold changing their direction and shifting things around — it just fell into our lap.”

Specializing in logistics and supply chain management, NK Parts caters specifically to the automotive industry. Like many players in the manufacturing sector, their customers have been grappling with supply chain challenges. The additional 205,000 square feet from the Norcold building will alleviate some of their space constraints and enable them to better serve their clients.

While the new space will undoubtedly address a portion of their requirements, Abbott anticipates filling up the 205,000 square feet swiftly. To fully meet the demands of their customers, another 100,000 square feet is needed. Although nothing is finalized, Abbott revealed that NK Parts has identified another opportunity in Sidney that could potentially fulfill this need.

Prior to moving in, NK Parts plans to make some necessary adjustments, focusing on the electrical system and parts of the roof that require replacement. Abbott praised Norcold for leaving the facility in good condition before vacating, and he expects the company to start utilizing the new space in November.

The deal was facilitated by Tim and Conrad Echemann of Piqua-based Industrial Property Brokers, who represented NK Parts. Tim expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “The opportunity for NKP to acquire a 205,000-square-foot building right across the street from their existing operations is nothing short of incredible. This expansion couldn’t have come at a better time, especially considering the escalating demands from NK Parts’ customers for more space.”

NK Parts Industries, headquartered in Sidney, is a logistics firm specializing in automotive industry warehousing, sub-assembly, and transportation. With 825 employees spread across four suites in Shelby County and Logan County, the company continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.