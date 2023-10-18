Volleyball: Sidney opens tourney play with 3-1 win over Troy

CENTERVILLE — After two slugfests with Troy in regular season, Sidney largely dominated a matchup in a Division I sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Centerville High School.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Trojans 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 to advance to a sectional final on Saturday against Kettering Fairmont, which beat West Carrollton 3-0 in Tuesday’s third semifinal at Centerville.

It was a strong defensive performance for the Yellow Jackets (13-10), which made fewer errors than a rough stretch to close out regular-season play last week.

“We were focused, we executed when we needed to, and our mentality was set,” Sidney coach Dexter Tobie said. “Troy is a dangerous team; you don’t know what you’re going to get. But we were happy to be here and ready for tournament time.”

The teams split a pair of back-and-forth matches in regular season. Sidney beat the Trojans 3-2 on Aug. 22 and lost a second Miami Valley League matchup on its home court 3-2 on Sept. 18.

Senior outside hitter Maddy Williams ranked third among MVL players with 229 kills to her credit; the Yellow Jackets unofficially held her to five on Tuesday.

“We studied their offense,” Tobie said. “We knew (Williams) was going to tip a lot, so we were able to make that adjustment.”

Junior outside hitter Cynthia Davidson unofficially had 16 kills while senior outside hitter Kyla Rush had 14. Junior Kaitlyn Adams had seven and senior Hailey Richardson had four.

“They did awesome today,” Tobie said of Davidson and Rush. “They did exactly what they needed to do. They attacked where the open courts where.”

Sidney took a 7-2 lead in the first set. The Trojans later pulled to within 10-8, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next five points, the last of which on a kill by Davidson, and ran away to a 13-point victory.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first seven points of the third set, and after Troy scored two in a row, they scored the next six to take a 13-2 lead en route to a 25-16 win.

The Trojans took an early 6-3 lead in the third set. Sidney later tied it at eight, and the teams battled back and forth until Troy scored seven of nine points to take a 19-14 lead. The Yellow Jackets scored three late to pull within 23-21, but Troy scored two of the next three to close it out, with Cerna Rajab making a set-ending kill.

The Yellow Jackets scored five straight to take a 6-2 lead in the fourth. Troy battled back and took a 12-10 lead, but Sidney scored seven of eight points and pulled away from there.

Tobie was proud of the team’s response after losing the third set.

“That’s the beauty about volleyball,” Tobie said. “If something goes wrong, you don’t have to freak out. Just relax. There’s another set.”

Fairmont improved to 9-14 with its 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 win over the Pirates; Sidney beat West Carrollton 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20, 25-11 in an MVL doubleheader on Sept. 26.

The Firebirds (9-14) finished sixth in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Junior middle blocker Lily Riegel, who is 6-foot-4, has made a team-high 121 kills and 43 blocks this year.

Troy finished 11-12. It’s the program’s first losing record since 2006.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.