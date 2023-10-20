2 seek Turtle Creek fiscal officer seat

Bowers Eilerman

SIDNEY — Two candidates are vying for the position of Turtle Creek Township fiscal officer during the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Melissa Bowers, 60, Sidney, and Kim Eilerman, 58, Sidney, are both seeking election to the office.

Bowers was appointed to the position two years ago by the Turtle creek Township trustees. She taught school for 35 years at Hardin-Houston Loal School. She has been in charge of billing for Bowers Burial Valuts for 24 years and held numerous offices in various organizations she is involved in. She and her husband Greg, have been married for 38 years and they have three sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandsons.

Eilerman and her husband, Mike have been married for 27 years. They are the owners of Father Hubbard’s Cupboards, LLC in Sidney. They have been in business nearly 20 years. She is the designer/office manager and her duties include payables, receivable, payroll, getting quotes, purchasing, receiving, bookkeeping, etc. Eilerman has a four-year Business degree from Bowling Green State University and over 30 years experience in being an office manager and customer service representative. Her experience includes accounting, purchasing, payroll, record keeping, payables and receivables and general office duties. She has worked with many different computer programs used in an office setting. Her experience in the business industry allows her to apply this knowledge to the Fiscal Officer position.

Why are you running for office?

Bowers: “I’m running for office because I thoroughly love the position of fiscal officer and the interactions I have with my local community. My parents and grandparents are/were lifelong residents of our township and taking care of it is very important to me. I possess a great deal of knowledge about Turtle Creek Township and its residents. I want to care for its finances and records as best I can.”

Eilerman: “I enjoy working with the public and feel I can look for ways to save money. I’d like to see what grants are available to bring more money to the township for road repairs and upkeep of equipment which is very important. Having family buried at Shelby Memory Gardens makes the upkeep and record keeping very important to me.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Eilerman: “My goal is to continue to keep the residents and township lines of communication open. I want to look for additional funds to help sustain the township roads, culverts through funds allotted to townships. I want to continue to keep accurate records for the township and help serve any needs the residents bring to me.”

Bowers: “If elected, my goal would be to open new lines of communication between the trustees, myself, and our residents. I also want to continue managing the finances of our local township and our two active cemeteries, Shelby Memory Gardens and Brookside.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your township be more successful?

Bowers: “To be more successful, I would like to write grants to establish another source of funding without burdening our residents. Our township has limited means and does not have a great deal of industry. However, the Trustees and I work hard to be fiscally responsible with the limited funds provided.”

Eilerman: “Funds and communication are fundamental to making a township successful. Having funds available to continue improvements in the township and keeping the lines of communication open are very important in making a township successful.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

Eilerman: “Having our business close to the township allows accessibility for communication with the residents of Turtle Creek Township. Residents are encouraged to call our business or stop in anytime to discuss concerns they may have.”

Bowers: “If I’m elected, I would like to develop a web or Facebook page to make township information available to our citizens online. I’m in charge of the township phone, which is in my home. If anyone has any questions or concerns, I’m always able to answer or return a call/email promptly.”

What challenges do you feel your township faces today and in the future?

Bowers: “Our greatest challenge is allocating our funds most appropriately for the biggest impact on the community. Our biggest responsibility is maintaining the roads, which is a costly endeavor. Our Trustees do a great job mowing in the summer and removing snow in the winter. We are a very dedicated team who want the best for our citizens and community.”

Eilerman: “I feel the biggest challenge will always be finding the funding to upkeep and improve roads and culverts in the township. With bigger equipment being used in the farming industry, the roads take a lot of wear and tear. Keeping the roads in good condition helps the township and reduces costly repairs.”

Additional comments?

Eilerman: “We have a Township that we can be proud of. Our residents are what make the Township great and I look forward to serving you. Your vote would be greatly appreciated on Nov. 7, 2023”

Bowers: “The Trustees chose to appoint me to the Fiscal Officer position and I spent several months training with the retiring Fiscal Officer. I have taken and will continue to take professional trainings to add to my skill set on matters of township finances and most importantly, policies. The Trustees and I work very well together and I’m hopeful to continue in the position of Fiscal Officer.”