FORT LORAMIE — Residents in the Loramie Ambulance District are being asked to support a tax levy on the Nov. 7 ballot. The five-year levy includes a renewal of 1.5 mills and an increase of 1.5 mills. If approved, the levy would collect $667,143 annually and will be used for current expenses of the subdivision for providing ambulance and emergency medical services.

“The Fort Loramie Rescue Squad has long been the guardian of your community’s safety, serving as a lifeline in times of distress,” said Rescue Squad Chief Scott Rodeheffer, of the tax levy. “However, the time has come for us to ask for support of this invaluable service by passing a crucial levy. Let’s explore the pressing issues facing the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad and the numerous benefits that will arise if we choose to pass this levy.”

Rodeheffer has outlined the pressing issues the rescue squad is facing.

1. Experienced Members on the Brink of Retirement: Currently, the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad members have an average of 17 years of service with five of those dedicated members having over 30 years of service. While their expertise is invaluable, they could retire at any moment, leaving a significant gap in our response capabilities.

2. Safety and Staffing Concerns: Ensuring the safety of our first responders is paramount. When lifting cots in and out of homes and dealing with the unpredictable nature of medical conditions and trauma situations, having at least three members on a crew is not just preferred but also the safest approach.

3. Challenges in Volunteering: Volunteering, a cornerstone of our community, is facing increasing challenges. Multiple organizations, from churches and schools to the Chamber of Commerce and booster clubs, are all vying for the time and commitment of our community members. As a result, securing dedicated volunteers for the rescue squad is becoming increasingly difficult.

4. Extensive Coverage Area: The Fort Loramie Rescue Squad shoulders the responsibility of being the second-largest coverage area in Shelby County. This expansive territory comprises McLean, Cynthian, and Turtle Creek Townships, as well as the Village of Fort Loramie.

Benefits if Passed:

1. Guaranteed Staffing: Passing the levy will ensure that the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad can maintain a consistent and robust staff, irrespective of retirements or the challenges of volunteer recruitment.

2. Safe Crew Numbers: With the levy in place, we can guarantee that every emergency response will be carried out with a safe and efficient crew.

3. Community Outreach: Beyond emergency services, the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad plays a vital role in non-emergent event coverage such as CPR classes, sporting event standbys, Kindergarten and Preschool tours, scout tours, and other community outreach events. Passing the levy will enable us to continue these valuable services.

4. Affordable for Taxpayers: It’s important to note that the combined effect of both levies will cost taxpayers just $105 per $100,000 in property value over the next five years. This is a modest investment to secure the continued safety and well-being of our community.

“The Fort Loramie Rescue Squad has been your unwavering lifeline for years, ensuring your safety and well-being. The pressing issues we face demand your support, and the benefits of passing this levy are clear,” said Rodeheffer. “By securing guaranteed staffing, maintaining safe crew numbers, and allowing for ongoing community outreach, we are investing in our collective future. Let us come together and vote in favor of the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad levy, ensuring that our lifeline remains strong, resilient, and ever-ready to serve our community in times of need.

“We’re also actively seeking more volunteers to join our team. If you’re interested in making a difference or assisting your neighbors during moments of hardship, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at 937-295-2980. We would be thrilled to have you on board,” he said.

The writer is the chief of the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.