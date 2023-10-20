Farm Bureau to host program

Farm Bureau hosts estate planning, tax program Nov. 13

DELPHOS — Ohio Farm Bureau is hosting an estate planning and tax update program for farmers later this year. “Future Minded Farmer with Adam Sharp” will provide insights on upcoming changes to farm estate tax structures set to take effect in 2026.

The event will take place Nov. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Delphos. A traditional German-style dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president, will share updates on the organization’s efforts to continue delivering value to members through advocacy, connection and on-farm business solutions. Attendees also will hear from farm attorney Evin Bachelor with Wright & Moore Law and financial advisor Bruce Jones on steps that can be taken now to protect farm interests in the future.

The program is free for Farm Bureau members and $15 per person for non-members. Space is limited and registration is requested by Nov. 6.

Future Minded Farmer is sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau, Wright & Moore Law and Grand Lake Insurance Consultants LLC. To reserve your spot, call 877-775-7642 or email [email protected].

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.