Woody’s Diner at K’Ville opens week of Oct. 23

Owner Orion Herzog, of Wapakoneta, stands in a remodeled Woody’s Diner on Thursday, Oct. 19. Herzog replaced tables, installed partitioners, sanded and refinished parts of the floor, put in a new bar, put up four large screen TV’s, and hung Ohio State photos and memorabilia on the walls. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Owner Orion Herzog, of Wapakoneta, talks about the new bar he installed at Woody’s Diner on Thursday, Oct. 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A corner view of Woody’s Diner that was recently remodeled by its new owner, Orion Herzog, of Wapakoneta, on Thursday, Oct. 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A view of Woody’s Diner on Thursday, Oct. 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

KETTLERSVILLE – Woody’s Diner at K-Ville is excited to be opening their doors the week of Oct. 23.

Currently there are two other locations: Woody’s Diner in Russells Point by Indian Lake, and Al’s Woody’s in Wapakoneta. Woody’s Diner in K-Ville is owned by Orion Herzog, son of the owners of the original Woody’s Diner. Herzog grew up in the restaurant and started working there as a teenager, washing dishes, and then moving to other positions.

Woody’s Diner is known for their décor showing Ohio State memorabilia and their football themed food. They always have the Ohio State football game on their televisions, and everyone can listen while they enjoy their meals. During games they offer football food specials and specials on beer.

Herzog said a lot of people drive a half hour to eat at Woody’s Diner in Indian Lake, so he wanted to open a location that better serves the local community.

Woody’s Diner is well known for their pizzas, and one of the most popular is the Roadkill Pizza – a meat lover’s extravaganza with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and bacon. Another favorite dish is their cole slaw.

Herzog said, “Our cole slaw is the good one, the sweet one. It’s been in the family for a while; it’s my great-grandmother’s recipe.”

Herzog plans to open the week of Oct. 23. Woody’s Diner at K-ville is located at 8794 State Route 274 in Kettlersville. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more and to see their menu, follow them on Facebook at Woodys Diner at K-Ville.