Talent showcase set

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy has announced their 2023 fall student talent showcase on Thursday, Nov. 2, with the theme “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The hairstyles will be paired with creative makeup applications, nail art, and costume designs fitting the various characters featured in Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The showcase will take place at the UNOH Event Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

There are more than 50 students participating in the student talent showcase this fall. Models in the show will walk the runway showing off their hairstyles, makeup applications and nail art inspired by the characters selected by students. Since early September, students have been preparing their looks and will be making final touches the day of the showcase.

Students will be scored by a panel of expert judges from the beauty industry. Each student will be judged on the following criteria: Creativity and Uniqueness, Degree of Difficulty and Technical Skill, and Presentation/Neatness. Students will be competing in seven categories: Hair Color Design, Hair Styling, Makeup Application, Nail Art, Costume Design, Peer Evaluation, and Viewer’s Choice. There will be a first through fifth place winner in each category. Winners will receive a certificate, medal, and bragging rights at OSBA!

The show is free and open to the public. Come out and be immersed in the quirky and fantastical world of Tim Burton’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Fall 2023 Student Talent Showcase from the students at the Ohio State Beauty Academy.