Heritage Ohio presents award to Downtown Sidney

These are the images shown of Downtown Sidney during the award presentation. Courtesy photo Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich and Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director Jim Hill accept the Best Downtown Placemaking Award on behalf of Downtown Sidney. Courtesy photo

COLUMBUS – Heritage Ohio, the statewide preservation and downtown revitalization non-profit, held their annual awards ceremony at the Dayton Arcade on Tuesday evening, Oct. 10, as part of the opening of their annual Preservation and Ohio Main Street Conference. Eleven projects and people were recognized for their contributions to helping save the places that matter, live better, and build community.

Sidney Alive was honored with an award for Best Downtown Placemaking. In August 2019, a group of community and industry leaders from Sidney established the City Visions Steering Committee. This group contracted City Visions Associates, Louisville, Kentucky, to study their city and make recommendations for improved housing, placemaking, and talent and business development to enhance the overall perception of downtown Sidney. Many ideas were discussed, and evolved into three large arches over the three state routes that pass through their historic downtown. Cantilevered arches in two alleyways were added, along with mid-block pedestrian crossings, bike racks, public seating areas, and additional lighting in underutilized areas. Additional electricity was installed to help make it easier for food trucks and musicians to utilize the pocket park across from the courthouse block.

The Downtown Sidney Enhancement campaign was successful because of the Fundraising Committee who volunteered many hours to ensure the project was financed. The committee consisted of Mick Given, Dennis Sollmann, Mike Lochard, Phil Gilardi, DJ Baird, and Amy Breinich. Special thanks to the City Focus Group, Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, Corporate Partners, Private Donors, City of Sidney, and Shelby County Commissioners. The project would not have come to fruition without their partnership. A plaque will be placed in the east and west alleyways honoring all of those who contributed to the project.

Sidney Alive, Downtown Sidney, and the Downtown Business Alliance is grateful to those who see the vision of a strong, vibrant place, and are partners in the revitalization of the core of the Sidney-Shelby County Community.

Sidney Alive stives to strengthen the core of our downtown culture by fostering economic development, historic preservation and community events that engages the public through the entrepreneurial spirit of our residents and businesses. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.sidneyalive.org.

Heritage Ohio promotes economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the coordinating agency for the Ohio Main Street Program and is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to become involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.