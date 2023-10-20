Honda Civic Hybrid returns to production

Honda Civic Hybrid Returns Next Year with Production in Canada and Indiana

TORRANCE, Calif. — Honda has announced that it will introduce the Civic hybrid in the U.S. and Canada in 2024, in both sedan and hatchback variations, advancing its electrification strategy through products and a hybrid-electric system made in North America.

Production1 of the new Civic hybrid sedan will begin in spring 2024 at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) in Alliston, Ontario. This will be followed shortly by the hatchback, which will be manufactured at the Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) in Greensburg, Indiana, with the two-motor hybrid-electric power unit to be built by the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio and the 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine made at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. Both HCM and IAP already support production of the Honda CR-V hybrid.

“Our associates are proud to play an important role in the Honda electrification strategy by adding production of the new Civic hybrid to the CR-V hybrid we now build,” said Roxanna Metz, plant co-lead of the Indiana Auto Plant. “Sales of Honda hybrid models already represent more than one-quarter of our sales in the U.S. and we are proud to help our customers transition to the electrified future with our ‘made in Indiana’ products.”

Honda Electrification Strategy

The new Civic hybrid is another key step in Honda’s electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems. Currently, over 56% of U.S. sales of the Honda CR-V and Accord are hybrid-electric trims. More than one-quarter of Honda’s total U.S. sales are electrified models, marking the most hybrids ever sold by the brand. Honda expects Civic hybrid sales to represent more than 40% of Civic sales. Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040. Sales of EVs will begin in 2024, with the 2024 Honda Prologue, Honda’s first all-electric SUV. In 2025, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda’s dedicated e:Architecture will go on sale.

Honda announced key next steps in the establishment of its EV Hub in Ohio that will lead the company’s journey to production of EVs in North America. In October 2022, Honda announced it would invest $700 million to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish the new EV Hub in Ohio to prepare for the production of battery electric vehicles in 2025. The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), where Honda began auto production in America in 1982, will be the first Honda auto plant in the U.S. to transition to EV manufacturing.

The new EV Hub includes a new joint venture EV battery plant being established by Honda and LG Energy Solution in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville, Ohio. The new JV facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 with an annual production capacity of approximately 40 GWh.