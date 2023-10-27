Liggett appointed to BOE

Liggett

SIDNEY — James Liggett was recently appointed to the Shelby County Board of Elections by Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Liggett was nominated in September to fill the unexpired term of Doug Pence, who resigned after four and a half years of service to the board.

Liggett earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Ohio University. He has been a licensed professional engineer in the state of Ohio for over 45 years.

His professional work included over a decade with the Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio), followed by various assignments as a senior executive with the Stolle/Alcoa businesses and other upper Miami Valley manufacturing organizations. He is retired.

Regarding his appointment, Liggett said, “I appreciate the Shelby County Republican Party’s central committee and executive committee support for the board position and for the appointment by the secretary. I am looking forward to working with all the board members, as well as the staff of the Board of Elections. The responsibility that the staff carries to efficiently and effectively conduct elections within the county is great, and they do their work well. Additionally, the many citizens that help at the polls on Election Day, as well as for early voting, are greatly appreciated. To conduct the elections at the county’s 36 precincts, it takes around 150 poll workers. We are fortunate we have persons willing to serve their community!”

Liggett has lived in Shelby County since the mid-1980s with his wife, Pamela. They have three adult children and eight grandchildren. He has been active in several non-profits as well as his church.