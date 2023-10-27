Anna plans Night of One Acts

Gracie Deatherage, left, and Julia Poppe rehearse their lines from “All Chime In.” Courtesy photo

ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is proud to present the 56th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 4. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium.

The first play is “Murder at the Banquet” and is directed by Maddox Deeren. In this play, an awards banquet for the International Association of Mystery Solvers turns deadly when the host is murdered and the prize money goes missing. It’s up to the attendees to piece together the bizarre clues and solve the mystery!

Marlie Barhorst directs the second play, “All Chime In.” Things have been going so well in Rob and Jen’s relationship that after a few months of dating, Rob is ready to propose. His romantic proposal is interrupted by the unsolicited advice of everyone in the restaurant including a sassy waitress, Rob’s ex-girlfriend, a lawyer, a wedding planner, a couple of robbers and the police. Their special night is turned into a free-for-all event.

The third play is “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” and is directed by Miranda Evans. The inept and accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. Hilarious disaster ensues and the cast starts to crack under the pressure. Can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls?

The Drama Club invites the public to come and spend an evening laughing, smiling, and enjoying these three comedies. Tickets are $8 and will be available at the door. Don’t miss this hilarious evening of theater.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” is directed by Miranda Evans. Characters in the play and the student performing them are: Annie, Eva Davies; Chris, Brock Swiger; Jonathan, Sam Baldonado; Roberta, Izzy Rihm; Dennis, Adan Baldonado; Max, Logan Buehler; and Sandra, Jaylin Plessinger. Stage crew members are Chris Hamilton, Carson Rickert, Ely Green and Danny Barger.

“Murder at the Banquet” is directed by Maddox Deeren. Characters in the play and the student performing them are: Jenny Watson, Julia Poppe; Claudette Pindu, Courtney DuLaney; Agatha Preakness, Mae Beckman; Wanda Winters, Meredith Poppe; Foster Holmes, John Young; Jack Diamond, Josh Boyd; Chief Harley Stanton, Eli Smith; Nathan Wimberly, Derek Madden; Jean-Luc ,Rachel Harshbarger; Jean-Paul, Peyton DuLaney; and JeanClaude, Lily Holobaugh.

“All Chime In” is directed by Marlie Barhorst. Characters in the play and the student performing them are: Rob, Blake Bixler; Jen, Mara Cathcart; Hostess, Emily Sharp; Hilma, Lucy Furgeson; Edna, Violet Aiken; Jason, Jackson Billing; Marge, London Reiss; Brie, Julia Poppe; Lisa, Izzy Jenkins; Jerome, JoshBoyd; Fred, Logan Buehler; Mac, Croix Monnin; Jake, Jake Koverman; Tara, Gracie Deatheridge; Wendell,Layton Barhorst/Lizi Nebiesidze; Officer, Bill John Young; Officer, Jody Brenna Cobb; Pete, Tytus Young; Sue, Emily Heitkamp; Brian, Chris Hamilton; Molly, Abby George; and Extra, Ely Gree.