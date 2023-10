Attending an author event at Gallery 2:ten are authors, left to right, Richard Giedroyce, and Terry Pellman, both of Sidney, Velma Lee Barber, of Beavercreek, and Cynthia Carver, of Ludlow Falls. Visitors could have books signed by the authors and partake in wine tasting at the event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News