Out of the past

125 Years

October 30, 1898

A meeting of the manufacturers of Sidney was held in the assembly room last evening for the purpose of organizing a manufacturer’s association. Almost every manufacturing concern in the city was represented. W.H. Wagner was elected temporary chairman and B.M. Donaldson, temporary secretary. A committee was appointed to draw up a constitution. It is composed of L.M. Studevant, James Anderson, W.A. Perry, Anthony Friedman and John Given.

——-

The Sidney and Union City football teams opened the season in this city yesterday afternoon at the grounds on Orbison hill. There was not a very large crowd in attendance, but the game pleased the people very much. The final score was 32 to 0 in favor of the Sidney boys.

——-

A large and enthusiastic Democratic meeting was held at the armory last evening. The stage was located at the west side of the armory and the hall was decorated with pictures of the most prominent heroes of the Spanish-American War.

100 Years

October 30, 1923

Arrangements have been completed to hold the band concerts to be given by the Sidney Municipal band during the winter season at the Majestic Theatre. Three concerts are planned, the first scheduled for Nov. 22. Additional concerts will be presented in January and March. Season tickets at $1 will be placed on sale in the near future.

——-

The judges’ stand for the Halloween celebration this evening will be located on the south side of the square. The location was selected since the merchants on the south side were the heaviest contributors to the celebration. Judges are: O.S. Kenny, J.C. Custenborder, Dave Shelton, Homer Crusey, Ed Salm, Mrs. Ollie Culbertson, Mrs. C.F. Rendeln, and Miss Helen Phillipi.

——-

Preceding the opening of the indoor circus and carnival at the armory on Thursday evening an aerial slide for life will be made by Miss Davenport, who will be one of the performers here for the circus. The slide, about 6:30 p.m., will be made on a wire stretched from the roof of the court house to the northwest corner of the public square.

75 Years

October 30, 1948

Directions for the assembly of school children for the parade on Monday evening prior to the town meeting to be held in the high school stadium were announced today by the committee in charge. The youngsters are to assemble at the courthouse square at 7 p.m., with the parade to start at 7:30. There will be a big fireworks display at the conclusion of the program.

——-

Appointment of Mrs. Robert L. Hodapp, East Belmont street, as chairman of the Junior Red Cross was announced today by Judge Huber A. Beery, chairman of the Shelby County chapter. Mrs. Hodapp succeeds Mrs. H.E. Roth, Jr., who handled the program during the past year.

——-

A total of 232 absentee and disabled voters’ ballots have been cast for the upcoming election on Tuesday, Clyde Millhoff, clerk of the Board of Elections, revealed today. Millhoff said this was the largest number in this category here since 1940.

——-

Troy School’s power laden Trojans were in sole possession of the driver’s seat in the Miami Valley League derby after gaining a 26 to 19 victory over the Yellow Jackets at Julia Lamb field last night.

50 Years

October 30, 1973

MINSTER – An appointment to serve a five-year term as a member of the Soldier’s Relief Commission of Auglaize County was assigned to Richard Brunswick, 53 S. Hanover St., Minster.

The new commissioner is a Korean veteran and active in veteran affairs, it was noted.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm White, age 39 and 31, respectively, have been selected from among 117 persons as new superintendent and matron of the Shelby County Children’s Home effective Thursday.

They have been hired at an annual salary of $4,400 each plus room and board.

——-

WAPAKONETA – The founder of the Pangle Grocery Store chain, Howard N. Pangle, 76, R.R. 1, died Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at his home. Death was attributed to a heart attack.

Mr. Pangle began the grocery store chain in 1924. The chain has expanded to extend over several western Ohio counties and into Indiana, including the market in Sidney.

25 Years

October 30, 1998

A family-owned sporting goods store opened Thursday afternoon at 36 N. Vandemark Road in the Kroger shopping Complex.

Ernst Sporting Goods, owned by Mike and Eunice Ernst of Minster, features a full line of Nike apparel along with adidas and Reebok. All schools in Shelby County will have a line of apparel including hats, gym bags and embroidered items. Custom printing is also available.

——-

Incumbent state Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, 85th District, faces competition in Tuesday’s election from retired Sidney Postmaster Robert Burns of Sidney, a Democrat and former Shelby County Sheriff.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.