County auditor provides levy transparency

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Auditor reminds everyone that the Auditor’s website has a feature which will help voters clearly see the effect proposed levies would have on their real estate taxes.Any levies submitted for the November ballot have been loaded onto the system so that voters can see how a levy would specifically affect their own property’s taxes.

“When doing a property search on our website, the first page that comes up is a summary. If you have any new or replacement levies proposed for your taxing district, you will see what the impact would be on your own property right at the top of the summary,” said Auditor Amy Berning. “Ballot language can be confusing, but we have been able to display for each voter what they can expect if the levy passes. If the levy is a replacement, you will see the amount of tax you were charged last year in one column and the proposed amount in the next column. The amount of increase is noted in a green box so you can easily see how it will affect your future property tax bill.”

Only upcoming levies that will increase the voters’ taxes will be displayed. If there is a renewal scheduled to be on the ballot, it will not be featured on the summary page. To see how much you are paying toward each current levy, you can select the “Levy Distribution” tab on the left side of the web page. There you will find a pie chart as well as line items stating exactly how much you are paying toward each levy for the selected parcel.

“After a new levy passes, we will leave it displayed until the next tax bills go out so that taxpayers can reference the information as they review their bills,” said Berning.