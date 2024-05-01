Pictures: Jackson Center beats Botkins 12-8 in extra innings

Jackson Center center fielder McKinley Reichert, left, celebrates with Avery Jackson after scoring a run against Botkins during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday at Botkins Community Park. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the ninth to earn a 12-8 victory in extra innings. Reichert was 3 for 5 with 7 RBIs; she hit one home run and one double. Jackson, a shortstop, drew three walks and scored three runs. Paige Geuy was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Maryn Ludwig was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Riley Barhorst was 2 for 5. Peyton Platfoot was 3 for 5 for Botkins while Maddi Frey was 2 for 4 with 6 RBIs, one triple, one double and one walk. Ella Brown was 2 for 4 with a triple. There were a combined 22 hits, 10 errors and eight walks in the game.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News