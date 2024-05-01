Pictures: Jackson Center beats Botkins 12-8 in extra innings

Jackson Center center fielder McKinley Reichert, left, celebrates with Avery Jackson after scoring a run against Botkins during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday at Botkins Community Park. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the ninth to earn a 12-8 victory in extra innings. Reichert was 3 for 5 with 7 RBIs; she hit one home run and one double. Jackson, a shortstop, drew three walks and scored three runs. Paige Geuy was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Maryn Ludwig was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Riley Barhorst was 2 for 5. Peyton Platfoot was 3 for 5 for Botkins while Maddi Frey was 2 for 4 with 6 RBIs, one triple, one double and one walk. Ella Brown was 2 for 4 with a triple. There were a combined 22 hits, 10 errors and eight walks in the game.
Botkins’ Madison Loy runs towards second as Jackson Center’s Zoey Pohlschneider chases after an infield ground ball at Botkins on Wednesday.
Botkins’ Ella Brown tags out Jackson Center’s Riley Barhorst as Barhorst dives back to first base at Botkins on Wednesday.
Jackson Center’s Ava Butcher pitches against Botkins at Botkins on Wednesday.
Botkins’ Madison Loy pitches against Jackson Center at Botkins on Wednesday.
JC 14 b7 Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert crosses home as Botkins’ Peyton Platfoot attempts to tag her at Botkins on Wednesday.
