Christian Academy Schools Varsity Volleyball will be competing in the OCSAA Final Four games. The games are held at Ohio Christian University on Nov. 2-3, 2023. Members of the team are, left to right, Coach Paul Kindigs, Danika Crawford, Emma Canavan, Serenity Abbott, Sophia Gish, Hannah Lookers, Rebecca Keller, Megan Canavan, Holly Canavan, Kelsi Hiler, Savannah Baughman and Coach Ruth Looker.

Courtesy photo