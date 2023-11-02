Girls on the Run of Dayton will host 5K event

DAYTON — Girls on the Run of Dayton plans to host its Fall 2023 Celebratory 5K presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital and Synchrony on Nov. 11 at Wright State University. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third- to eighth-grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. Other event sponsors include: AES Ohio, PSA Airlines and Sunbelt Business Advisors.

Participation in the 5K event on Nov. 11 is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Dayton. Last year’s race brought out 850 participants including Girls on the Run program participants, their family and friends and community members. Registration cost is $30 and includes a GOTR waist pack with goodies inside.

Event festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Wright State University and early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrdayton.org/5k.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run is offered in more than 13,000 across the US.