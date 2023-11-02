Gateway Arts Council presents ‘A Seussified Christmas Carol’

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present The Cincinnati Children’s Theater in “A Seussified Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9, 2023, at the Cameo Theater at 4 p.m. The play is a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is like something Dr. Seuss might have come up with — if he ever had his way with the story…

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is the oldest children’s theatre in the country and is the only professional theater in the region that devotes its entire main stage season to children. It has been creating lifelong memories for families with children and school audiences since 1919. Our acclaimed productions are the perfect first live theatre experience for children. Their acclaimed productions are the perfect first live theatre experience for children.

Join The Arts Council before the show from 3:15-3:45 p.m. for a holiday craft. The craft is free and open to all children attending “A Seussified Christmas Carol.” The Arts Council will supply the materials. Bring your creativity.

The Youth Education Series is brought to you in part by The Ohio Arts Council, Copeland, and First National Bank of New Bremen.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets are available at Ron & Nita’s, Sidney, through the Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, online at www.gatewayartscouncil.org, and at the door the day of the performance.

The Cameo Theatre is located at 304 S. West St., Sidney.