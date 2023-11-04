125 Years

November 4, 1898

A meeting of the Manufacturers Association was held in the examination room of the court house last evening. Business relating to the adoption of a constitution and bylaws for the new association was transacted. At a meeting next Friday night, it is expected an election of officers will be held.

——-

The American Steel Scraper Co. has recently put in an electric light plant of 100 lights at their factory.

——-

The official ballot to be voted at the election next Tuesday will contain five tickets – the Republican, Democratic, Prohibition, Socialist Labor and the Union Reform.

100 Years

November 4, 1923

Reports received from the various voting precinct about the city late this afternoon indicates a large vote is being polled. It was reported that the women voters are turning out in large numbers. On account of the numerous ballots to be counted, it will be late in the evening before the results are known.

——-

That business conditions in Sidney today are better and healthier than they were a year ago as indicated by postal receipts at the local office. Total gross receipts for the Sidney office for the month of October were $5,816. This compares with $4,891 in October of last year.

75 Years

November 4, 1948

Establishment of a Cincinnati sales office in that city by the Monarch Machine Tool Co. was announced today by Stanley Brandenburg, sales vice president for the local industrial firm. The office will be in charge of Frank Heap, who is being transferred from Indianapolis. He will be succeeded in that post by Don Potter.

——-

Thirty-five students in the various high schools of the county who participated in the chick raising contest sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club were honored during the service club’s annual Farmers Night dinner last evening at the Masonic Temple. Lisle Stewart of Jackson Center received the sweepstakes trophy, with Cyril Behr, Sidney Holy Angels; Eugene Larger, Ft. Loramie and Gerald Smith, Sidney High, receiving plaques as division winners.

50 Years

November 4, 1973

Mrs. William A. Shields was elected president of the Republican Women of Shelby County when the first organizational meeting was held Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

Other officers are Mrs. Robert Geuy, vice president; Mrs. Harry Faulkner, treasurer and Mrs. Leonard Crosley II, secretary.

——-

The Shelby County United Fund drive for this year is over its goal of $149,717 but eight divisions have yet to reach 100 per cent of their goals.

A total of $152,852 or 102 per cent has been collected and pledged to date and more money is due United Fund organizers reported today.

25 Years

November 4, 1998

Sidney City Council moved forward with plan to renovate the old Monumental Building into a new Municipal Court. The estimated cost of renovation is $2.7 million. The project will be bid in March. Bonds in the amount of $3 million will be issued. The driving force behind the project has been City Manager Bill Barlow.

——-

The search for a new Sidney City Schools Superintendent is moving into a new phase. David Dolph resigned to take a similar position in Troy. The board thought it has a final field of candidates. It was then decided to reopen the search. The board hopes to have a final choice by Christmas this year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.