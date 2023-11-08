Community calendar

ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, NOV. 13

• Blood Pressure Screenings, Grand Lake Health/Premier Health at YMCA-South, Minster, 9-11 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Diabetes Support Group, meeting at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, 7 p.m. The program will focus on diabetes medications, presented by Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDCES, diabetes education coordinator. The session will focus the reviewing the different types of diabetes medications, including how they work to improve glucose and possible side effects. All diabetics, family members, and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

• Diabetes Support Group, meeting at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, 10 a.m. The program will focus on diabetes medications, presented by Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDCES, diabetes education coordinator. The session will focus the reviewing the different types of diabetes medications, including how they work to improve glucose and possible side effects. All diabetics, family members, and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Parkinsons Exercise Group Class, Grand Lake Health/Premier Health at YMCA-South, Minster, 12:30-2 p.m.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Group counseling for veterans at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Robert Menz, a Vietnam War veteran, psychotherapist and minister, will be the facilitator of the sessions.