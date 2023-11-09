CAS athletes honored

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Christian Academy Students participated in the OVCC All Star Conference games. Honored were, back row, left to right, Bryton Lotz, honorable mention, soccer; Isaiah Abbott, second team, soccer; Hannah Looker, first team, volleyball; Cade Crawford, second team, soccer; Emma Canavan, honorable mention, volleyball; Josalin Morris, honorable mention, soccer; Marissa Berryman, honorable mention, soccer; and front row, Serenity Abbott, second team, volleyball; Rebecca Keller, honorable mention, volleyball; Savannah Baughman, second team, volleyball. Not pictured is Colton Smith, honorable mention, soccer.

Courtesy photo