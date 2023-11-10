Goodbye United Way, hello Habitat for Humanity

Incoming President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way, Karla Young, of Fort Loramie, left, gives outgoing President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way Scott Barr, of Sidney, a pie and pack of Pepsi after dressing him for his new job with Habitat for Humanity during the Shelby County United Way Campaign Finale. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Outgoing President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way Scott Barr, left, talks with Habitat for Humanity Board Member Seth Middleton, both of Sidney, during the Shelby County United Way Campaign Finale. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher

SIDNEY — As Scott Barr removed his United Way hat on Friday, he prepared to don his new Habitat for Humanity hat on Monday.

Barr reflected on his 11 year career with the Shelby County United Way as president and looks to the future with Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties as its executive director.

“I think our messaging to the community on the IMPACT of our partner agencies and the addition of many evidence based or front end programming allowed the Shelby County United Way to have gradual campaign/revenue growth during my eleven years. Our revenue growth allowed the board of directors to evaluate and implement many new programs,” said Barr of what he considers an accomplishment during his tenure at the United Way.

Barr said he is proud of the impact the United Way has in the county for its residents.

“I am proud of the new programs and relationships that were developed. We were able to move the organization to be more strategic than just raising money and awarding it to agencies,” said Barr. “That is the easy part. The hard part is what works and what are the community needs. Donors want their money to drive impact. Our partner agencies do amazing work and we partnered with them to strengthen their organizations and implement best practices.

“I am proud of our new initiatives. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been in the community now close to 7 years. We have 78% of the county enrolled and Wilson Health enrolls babies at the birthing center and the Library administers the program.

“Our partnership with Workforce Partnership has created two amazing relationships. The Career Exploration Academy engages over 1000 students annually at the fairgrounds with close to 30 partner companies providing interactive learning opportunities about their careers in Shelby County. That is impact. We asked Workforce Partnership to create a career coach position that the United Way would continue to fund. We identified an amazing coach who is working with high school seniors prior to gradation assisting in skill assessment, interviewing, and hiring to our local employers. That is impact.

“We were able to partner with the Mercy Mission House and make the lead capital campaign gift to bring an Emergency Shelter to the community which was a gap in services. To date, they have served 303 unduplicated clients with a total number of 14,241 overnight stays in the organizations first year and a half. That is impact.

“Student United Way was launched and consists of all ten school districts participating with a senior and a junior high school student. Students learn monthly on the issues facing Shelby County and are provided a granting pool to make their own investments into the community. Getting the next generation involved in the community and philanthropy is impact.

“Our women’s initiative group POWER has grown to over 150 women, coordinates kindergartner tutoring, and awards grants totaling over $170,000 serving families, youth, and students. That is impact. I am proud that we planted a seed with Duane Gaier, director of Parks and Recreation, while he was serving as the United Way board chair on considering installing an adaptive playground. It became the first in Shelby County and the United Way with Copeland made the first two lead gifts to the project. This allowed Sidney Rotary and Sidney Kiwanis to fundraise and lead the project with the city. I have a huge smile every time I’m in Tawawa and see the playground and know all families with children of all abilities have a place where they can go as a family for fun. That is impact.”

As with any farewell, Barr finds himself saying goodbye to the people he has worked with.

“I will miss my amazing board and staff. I will still be serving on a couple community committees, but there will be many that I will no longer be able attend. I will miss the collaborative work completed by our leaders to help drive the community forward. I will miss seeing the agencies on a regular basis knowing the amazing work will continue,” said Barr.

“The Shelby County United Way is a top performing small city United Way because of our generous community. Our organization cannot have the impact without our donors. It takes all our corporate, family, and individual donors. It has been an honor to serve the many donors as we have driven impact and are accountable for their stewardship. The organization is positioned well financially and operationally. Karla will be a great leader and is inheriting a dynamic staff and board of directors. The organization is positioned for continued growth and success,” he said.

As he prepares to start his new job, Barr shares his thoughts on why he sought a different challenge.

“After 11 years I felt we had accomplished what I was able for the United Way. I am proud of our growth and the health of the organization and a change was needed.” said Barr “Habitat for Humanity was attractive for many reasons. I have a good working relationship with many of the board members, the ReStore is extremely successful, and the organization is positioned for programming growth. I think my skill sets are aligned to drive another organization forward.

“Retiring Director, Bill Horstman has positioned the organization well with the new ReStore location, financial stability, and health of the organization. We are positioned well for programming growth. As I learn more about Habitat for Humanity standards and expectations for local affiliates, I am excited about implementing and growing programming and relationships,” said Barr.

Barr said he’s ready for the new challenges that come with a new job.

“When I started at the United Way, I had served on both the board and executive board, was a volunteer allocation committee member, and a campaign division leader. The learning curve was shorter. My learning curve will be a little longer as I learn the new operation and culture. Also, there have been challenges in the past in acquiring land. We will have to be creative and build partnerships to allow growth in land inventory for future build sites,” said Barr.

“I am looking forward to leading another community based organization with a great mission and working with the staff and volunteers. I am excited about the potential for growth to further fulfill the Habitat for Humanity mission in Miami and Shelby County,” he said.