New game store to open in Sidney

Cardboard Horde is a new game store opening in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 18. The business is located at 505 N. Vandemark Road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Cardboard Horde is a new game store opening in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 18. This store focuses on board games, Magic the Gathering, Warhammer 40k, and role playing games. While this is a retail store that will be selling games and game supplies, the owners want to build a welcoming place for people to gather together and find a gaming community.

Owners Clayton Wagner, Jordan Boswell, Kyle Owen and Trent Simms are all game lovers who have spent many hours traveling to game stores in order to find places to play. They felt most stores did not have a friendly, welcoming presence and decided to create a store model where people can try games before they make purchases because, as every gamer knows, board gaming is not an inexpensive hobby.

Wagner’s vision for the store is to go beyond the store location and into the community. He said, “I plan to try to bring together clubs and other events to bring people in who want to learn. I want to grow a community and have community outreach as well.”

The Cardboard Horde plans to have game nights and leagues in a family-friendly atmosphere where everyone feels welcome to learn new games and interact with other gamers. They also plan to have classes to teach techniques like painting and creating terrain for miniature based games like Warhammer 40k and Dungeons & Dragons. Wagner also creates game pieces with 3D printing and plans to offer some of his creations for sale.

One of their goals is to have a place where people can play games before buying. In addition to the retail space, Cardboard Horde will have a dedicated role-playing space that people can rent for their own groups.

Join Wagner, Boswell, Owen and Simms on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. for their soft opening. Cardboard Horde plans to open the space for people to come in and play games and they will be hosting a Magic the Gathering event beginning at p.m. At this time they will not have any distribution except a limited stock of Magic the Gathering, but they want to open the space for the community to begin to enjoy.

Cardboard Horde is located at 505 N. Vandemark Road. They can be found on Facebook at Cardboard Horde and on Instagram at cardboard.horde. The hours are: Monday- closed; Tuesday through Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.