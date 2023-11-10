Volleyball notes: Area players earn all-Ohio honors

Fort Loramie senior outside hitter Summer Hoying bumps during a Division IV regional semifinal against Jackson Center last Thursday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome. Hoying was named first team all-Ohio. Jackson Center junior outside hitter McKinley Reichert bumps during a Division IV district final against Cincinnati Christian on Oct. 28 at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Reichert was named second team all-Ohio in D-IV.

Several area volleyball players were named all-Ohio earlier this week, including two Fort Loramie players.

The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released all-state teams on Wednesday, and Fort Loramie senior Summer Hoying and junior Jenna Barhorst were both first team selections in Division IV.

Hoying, an outside hitter, had 339 kills and finished with 963 kills in four years as a varsity player. She also had 35 blocks and 159 digs this season. Barhorst, a setter, had 861 assists and has nearly 2,000 career assists to her credit.

Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers was named D-IV coach of the year.

Jackson Center junior outside hitter/defensive specialist McKinley Reichert was a second team selection in D-IV. Reichert had 385 kills and surpassed 900 career kills this season. She also had 297 digs.

Russia senior middle hitter Roni Poling was a third team selection in D-IV. Poling had 386 kills, 78 blocks, 204 digs and nearly 400 serve receives.

New Bremen senior middle hitter Olivia Heitkamp and junior setter Melina Schrader were both first team selections in D-IV, and junior defensive specialist Keira Steininger was an honorable mention selection. Minster senior outside hitter Lilly Barhorst was a third team selection.

Versailles senior libero Brooke Briscoe was a second team all-Ohio selection in D-III.

Hoying named SCAL player of the year

All-Shelby County Athletic League teams were released last month, and Hoying was named player of the year.

“It’s such an honor,” Hoying said after a district final match on Oct. 28. “My teammates make me look good, I’m going to be honest. I have them to thank. It definitely takes the whole team. I’m very thankful for them, and the award.”

Other first team all-SCAL selections aside from Hoying included Reichert, Barhorst, Poling, Anna senior Brenna Cobb and Fairlawn senior Addison Swearingen. Cobb, a setter, had 638 assists and 268 digs. Swearingen, an outside hitter, had 365 kills, 429 digs and 63 aces.

Jackson Center senior Macy Klopfenstein, Russia senior Carley Scott, Fort Loramie junior Avery Brandewie, Botkins senior Janel Platfoot, Anna junior Liz Staudter and Fairlawn senior Ellie Henman were second team selections.

Lehman has several all-TRC honorees

Lehman Catholic senior Marissa Corner and junior Kailee Rank were both named first team all-Three Rivers Conference.

Rank, an outside hitter, had 241 kills and 171 digs. Corner, a middle blocker, had 227 kills, 62 blocks, 55 aces and 148 digs.

Lehman senior Taylor Geise was named second team all-TRC. Clair Adams, a senior, was named honorable mention.

Riverside junior Avery Perk was named second team all-TRC; juniors Jayden Hoffer and Aubree Huston were named honorable mention.

Sidney has several all-MVL selections

Sidney junior Cynthia Davidson was a first team all-Miami Valley League selection, while senior Kyla Rush and sophomore Alena Swearingen were second team all-MVL selections.

Davidson had 269 kills and 232 digs. Rush had 250 kills and 319 digs. Swearingen had 655 assists; she has 1,098 career assists to her credit.

District 9 all-star matches

The OHSVCA District Nine senior all-star matches will be held this Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. The awards presentation will start at 6:30 p.m., and the matches will follow.

Rush and Hailey Richardson from Sidney will participate on the Yellow Team in the Div. I/II/III game; Sidney’s Dexter Tobie will serve as a coach. Anna’s Brenna Cobb will play on the Green Team.

Fort Loramie’s Hoying, Botkins’ Platfoot and Fairlawn’s Swearingen and Ellie Henman will play on the Blue Team in the D-IV game; Fort Loramie’s John Rodgers will serve as coach. Russia’s Poling and Scott, Lehman’s Corner and Geise and Jackson Center’s Grace Prenger and Macy Klopfenstein will play on the Red Team; Jackson Center’s Kim Metz will serve as a coach.

