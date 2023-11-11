Children, veterans benefit from donations

SIDNEY — This year’s Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day includes 27 participating organizations, serving several county villages. The event will occur on Nov. 28, known nationally as Giving Tuesday.

Match Day challenges participating charities to raise gifts to receive $5,000 in matching money from the Community Foundation. When giving, donors designate their gift to one or multiple participating organizations.

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs that Match Day gifts will support.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County will use Match Day funds to support mentoring matches. “It costs a minimum of $1,250 per match per year, so if this year’s Match Day giving equals last year’s, we could support a minimum of eight matches for an entire year,” said Katie Price, executive director. “Our community-based programming numbers have seen a significant increase, so we could not be more grateful for those who rally around us and support our mission.”

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson Center is a first-time Match Day participant. They are asking supporters to help with their Tanzania Mission, Fresh Eyes Mission and needs of their facility. A mission team from the church is looking to travel to Tanzania next spring.

Random Acts of Christian Kindness (RACK) will use Match Day gifts to assist with requests for medical bills, electric, gas and propane, rent assistance, car insurance and repairs, electric and utility bills. The group also assists many families with grocery and gas cards to help them make ends meet.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will continue updating refrigeration, work out and office equipment in the facility, as needed. They hope to make building updates, such as a ramp to the stage to assist choir members who have difficulty with steps. Match Day gifts will help enhance and continue the programming offered to seniors age 50 or better, including Friday Fun Nights and special programming for veterans.

“The Veterans Coffee, Donuts and Camaraderie held every Friday morning has brought Veterans together for a time of good food, fellowship and fun,” said Rachel Hale, Senior Center executive director. “It continues to grow in attendance each week and we are so thankful and happy to offer this free program to our veterans in the community.”

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.