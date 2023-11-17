Botkins BOE approves new hires, donations

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved new hires and accepted donations during a regular meeting on Nov. 8.

The board approved to hire Sharon Smith, Gabrielle Myers, Victoria Weiss, Joetta Larger, Melanie Yingst, Stacy Dickman, Taylor Poeppelman, and Lauryn Wolters as substitute teachers for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $100 per day.

The following donations were accepted:

• $950 from boys’ baseball to be used for the boys’ baseball fund;

• $200 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the Cole Field athletic fund;

• $2,000 from the Botkins Education Foundation to be used for the Chad Dunlap assembly;

• $180 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the girls’ basketball fund

• $700.25 anonymous donation to be used for the softball athletic fund;

• $396 from the Botkins Athletic Boosters to be used for the cheerleading fund.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the FFA overnight trip to the state finals in Wooster on Dec. 6 and 7;

• Approved the tournament manager rate for the 2023-24 school year;

• Approved the disbursement of money for HOBY sponsorship;

• Approved up to $150 membership fee with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce;

• Approved the five-year forecast;

• Approved a then-and-now purchase order;

• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the five-year review of general fund activity.