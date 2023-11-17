Photos: Sidney’s Davis signs with Toledo

Sidney senior Mitchell Davis, center, poses with parents Renee and Darin during a signing ceremony on Monday at Sidney High School’s baseball field. Davis signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Toledo. Davis will be a four-year varsity player this spring for the Yellow Jackets. He had a 0.60 ERA in 35 innings on the mound last spring with 67 strikeouts. He has a 1.73 career ERA. He also played football for Sidney and was a second team all-MVL selection. He also plays basketball is entering his third year on varsity.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News