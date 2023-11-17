On the agendas

Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation

SIDNEY — The nine county delegation operating as the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at 810 Fair Road, Sidney.

Newly seated OneOhio State Foundation Board Executive Director Alisha Nelson will be in attendance and addressing the Region 15 Board. Some of the topics to discuss with her include the application process and portal that is being developed by the state; and input on the ideas of making the Foundation something in perpetuity.

The board will discuss whether they should define a strategy for programming investments; what is Region 15’s potential role in harm reduction; and status of each county delegation as we go into 2024.

Virtual attendance guidance for anyone not able to attend in person:

Join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://meet.goto.com/500179061

Dial in using a phone: Access Code: 500-179-061; United States: +1-224-501-3412

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://meet.goto.com/install

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Nov. 20, at noon in the conference room.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates and an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include a report on property valuation/assessed millage; the treasurer’s report; the five year foreast; the flooring at Emrson and Whittier schools; donations; purchased seervices contracts and personnel.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda includes approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for October, personnel issues, approve service agreement and approve board policies.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the large group room at the elementary school.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals booster organizations and curriculum and instruction; the treasurer’s report; accepting a bid from Southern Bleacher Company for the new bleachers and press box at Minster Memorial Field; approving personnel recommendations and an executive session to discuss employment and compensation of a public employee and the purchase or sale of property.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., to certify the November election.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Sidney City-wide Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council

SIDNEY — The CRA Housing Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to review a CRA application from SEMCORP Manufacturing for tax abatement and make a recommendation to City Council.