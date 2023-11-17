Football: Area players named all-Southwest district

Fort Loramie’s Carter Eilerman runs during a game against Meadowdale on Sept. 15 at Redskin Stadium. Eilerman was one of four Fort Loramie players named first team all-district in Division VII. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nineteen players from Shelby County schools were named to all-Southwest district teams, which were released on Wednesday.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first team all-district selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Division II

Sidney senior defensive lineman Eli Biddle was named first team all-Southwest district in Div. II. Biddle led the Miami Valley League in tackles for loss and led the Yellow Jackets in tackles. He made 53 tackles (37 solo, 32 assisted) and seven sacks; he recovered one fumble.

Junior athlete Julius Spradling and junior lineman Luke Carter were honorable mention.

Division VI

Anne junior running back Zach Osborn, senior receiver Trey Heitkamp and sophomore lineman Noah Wilt were second team all-district in Div. VI.

Osborn led the Midwest Athletic Conference in scoring, He ran for 1,035 yards in regular season and scored 24 TDs. He also caught 24 passes for 394 yards and two TDs and had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Heitkamp caught 50 passes for 642 yards and six TDs. Wilt led the MAC in sacks, tackles for loss and solo tackles. He had 38.5 tackles (31 solo, 15 assists), 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Division VII

Fort Loramie had four players earn first- and second-team all-district honors in Div. VII, while Lehman Catholic had three earn first team honors and two earn second team.

Fort Loramie junior tight end Carter Eilerman, senior offensive lineman Roger Hoying, senior linebacker Brock McCumber and junior defensive back Max Maurer were first team selections.

Eilerman led the squad with 37 receptions for 582 yards and eight TDs. Hoying led the squad with 40 pancake blocks. McCumber led the squad with 101 total tackles. Maurer, who also played at QB and receiver, led the squad with six interceptions.

Lehman Catholic senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary, sophomore receiver Turner Lachey and senior offensive lineman JD Barhorst were first team selections.

O’Leary threw for 1,749 yards and 18 TDs and ran for 1,294 yards and 23 TDs. Lachey caught 63 passes for 681 yards and nine TDs. Barhorst, who plays at tackle, didn’t allow a sack all season.

Fort Loramie senior running back Will Holland, senior offensive lineman Jason Siegel, senior defensive lineman Damian Bruns and senior punter/kicker Aden Bolin were second team selections.

Holland ran for 1,167 yards and 17 TDs and caught 23 passes for 235 yards and four TDs. Siegel had 29 pancake blocks. Bruns ranked third on the team with 58 total tackles. Bolin was 40 for 42 on extra-point attempts and averaged 40 yards per kickoff.

Lehman junior defensive lineman Dillon Schmiesing and senior linebacker Ethan Stiver were second team selections.

Stiver led Lehman 74.5 tackles (60 solo, 29 assists). Schmiesing had 72 tackles (43 solo, 58 assists).

