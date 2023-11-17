Smock named LACAL president

JACKSON CENTER — LACAL Equipment has announced the promotion of Mary Lee Smock to the position of president.

LACAL Equipment Inc. is a privately held, leading supplier of replacement products for sale to municipalities located throughout the United States for maintenance of their heavy equipment and machines.

Smock will have full P & L responsibility for LACAL operations. She previously served as CFO and managed HR, sales, marketing and supply chain functions. Her contribution to the success of the company has been significant and supports the transition to her new role as president.

Smock earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Economics from Wilmington College and an MBA from Ashland University. She joined LACAL in 2002 and resides in the Jackson Center area with her family.

Smock replaces LACAL’s long tenured president, Roger Detrick, who is retiring at the end of 2023 following more than 40 years of successful leadership at LACAL.