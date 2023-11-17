Wilson Health partners with emergency physician, hospitalist group

Tallmadge Klosterman

SIDNEY — Wilson Health has announced its partnership with Community Health Partners for Emergency Department provider services and Hospital Care Group for inpatient Hospitalist provider services.

The OSU Physicians group practice of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one of America’s best hospitals for more than 30 years, joined forces with Community Emergency Medicine Partners, LLC, a respected and experienced provider of emergency clinical staff to form Community Health Partners (CHP). Together, they are committed to supporting independent regional hospitals like Wilson Health. The staff of board-certified physicians, advance practice nurses, and physician assistants offer consistent, reliable, and high-quality emergency care with a proven record of accomplishment of increasing patient satisfaction and improving quality outcomes.

“The partnership of Wilson Health and Community Health Partners will bring a new level of emergency medicine services to the community,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO at Wilson Health. “Rest assured that your local emergency department is staffed by experienced and qualified emergency medicine specialists that continually provide and promote best practices and evidence based medicine.”

Hospital Care Group (HCG) is the new inpatient hospitalist group at Wilson Health. Created with the vision to provide the very best hospital medicine for small to mid-size hospitals, HCG is the market leader in Northwest Ohio. Like Wilson Health, HCG is independently-owned and locally-based.

“The leadership and providers of Hospital Care Group understand our region and how best to deliver high-quality hospital medicine to the communities we serve,” said Missy Tallmadge, chief nursing officer at Wilson Health. “We look forward to a long-term collaborative relationship with HCG and their providers.”

