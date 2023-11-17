Soccer: Area players named all-Ohio

Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark kicks toward the goal with pressure from Piqua’s Madeline Quillen, right, and Katelyn Deweese, left, during a Miami Valley League game on Sept. 20 at Wertz Stadium. Vordemark was recently named first team all-Ohio in Division I. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Four area girls soccer players and one boys player were recently voted on all-state teams released by the Oho Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark was named first team all-Ohio in Division I, while Lehman Catholic senior forward Eva Dexter, Botkins senior forward Camdyn Paul and Anna junior goalkeeper Abby Stroh were named second team all-Ohio in Div. III.

Vordemark, who recently received her first Division I collegiate offer from Southern Indiana, scored 36 goals and had nine assists in 17 games. She was also named Miami Valley League player of the year.

Dexter, who was also named Three Rivers Conference player of the year, scored 38 goals and had four assists in 18 games. Paul, who was also named Western Ohio Soccer League offensive player of the year, scored 37 goals and had 12 assists in 16 games. Stroh, who was named WOSL goalkeeper of the year, unofficially had 92 saves and seven shutouts.

In boys soccer, Botkins senior forward Rylyn Paul was named second team all-Ohio in Div. III. He was also named WOSL offensive player of the year; he scored 33 goals and had eight assists in 19 games.

Area athletes earn OSSCA Miami Valley all-area honors

All five athletes were named all-area in their respective divisions in OSSCA’s Miami Valley district. In addition, Lehman Catholic first-year coach Oshae Peart was named the private school coach of the year in Div. III.

Area athletes named to all-league teams

All-league teams were released by the MVL, TRC and WOSL last month.

Sidney senior defender Kimora Johnson and sophomore forward Kenzi Koester were named first team all-MVL along with Vordemark. Senior forward Olivia Barga was named second team, as was Katie McKinney, a sophomore forward.

Lehman senior defender Tanner Black, junior goalkeeper Callie Giguere and freshman forward Emi Wray were first team all-TRC along with Dexter. Senior defender Mara O’Leary and freshman forward Veronica Pannapara were second team.

Anna juniors Iris Canan, Chelsea McEldowney and Reagan Schloss were named first team all-WOSL along with Stroh. Junior Victoria Heitkamp and sophomore Peyton Carey were named second team.

Botkins sophomores Addison Blindauer and Aliyah Monnin were named first team all-WOSL along with Camdyn Paul. Senior Reagan McPheron, junior Delana Pitts and sophomore Delaney Manger were named second team.

Peart was named TRC coach of the year, and Botkins coach Padraig Murphy was named WOSL coach of the year.

In boys soccer, Botkins senior Reis Aselage, junior Connor Butcher, and freshmen Memphis Meyer and Eli Pitts were first team all-WOSL along with Rylyn Paul. Sophomore Trent Paul was named second team.

Jackson Center seniors Xavier Lowe and Trever Huber and junior Lucas Heitkamp were named first team all-WOSL. Senior Gavin McClintock was named second team.

Fairlawn seniors Logan Hollenbacher and Trey Sparks were named second team all-WOSL.

Sidney seniors Braxton Brewer, Joey Flynn and Graham Van Tilburgh were named second team all-MVL.

Lehman senior Gus Schmiesing and freshman Colt Courtad were named second team all-TRC.

Botkins coach Kevin Lynch was named WOSL coach of the year.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.