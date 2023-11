Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) Director Craig Pence, of Botkins, speaks about how EDS helps feed and hydrate local firefighters during fires that can sometimes take hours to fully get under control. EDS was the featured organization at The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army’s 2023 Red Kettle Kickoff held at The Bridge on Friday, Nov. 17. Sidney firefighter Dallas Davis also spoke about the importance of EDS in keeping Sidney firefighters sustained while fighting a fire. The event was overseen by Salvation Army Captain’s Brittany and Bryan Bender, seated to the left of the lectern, both of Sidney.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News