125 Years

November 18, 1898

George Burdick has opened a fish and oyster market in the Ackerley room opposite the gas office, where he will have on hand a full stock of fish, oysters, dressed poultry, etc.

——-

The warehouses in Sidney will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

100 Years

November 18, 1923

Led by the personal efforts of one John “Red” Wilson, the Urbana High school football team took the game away from Sidney 7 to 0 yesterday afternoon at Urbana. It was a 45-yard run by Wilson that provided the only score of the game played on a wet and cold field.

——-

Ben H. Lamping has sold his general store at Lockington to Virgil Short of Piqua and plans to move back to Sidney.

75 Years

November 18, 1948

Twenty-one Shelby County men, born in the years 1923, 1924 and 1925 left for Lima this morning for pre-induction physical examination at the Lima recruiting station, sent by the local draft board. Max M. Rudy was in charge of the group.

——-

A new accounting office being opened here by Cunocar Accounting Service, will be located in the Anderson building with M. L. Brecount in charge.

50 Years

November 18, 1973

“It looks like the good Lord doesn’t want us to have a metal grain bin,” said Dick Regula, manager of the Landmark Grain Elevator, Vandemark Road, Sidney after high winds Thursday night blew down a bin currently under construction – for the second time since July.

Regula said the 72-foot-high, 80 foot-in-diameter structure is Landmark’s first attempt at a metal bin. All others are concrete. He estimated about two-thirds of the structure can be salvaged from Thursday’s mishap.

25 Years

November 18, 1998

The Shelby County Sheriff wants to be on the cutting edge of technology. Sheriff Schemmel has requested the county commissioners for permission to investigate the idea of installing video cameras in the patrol cars. He noted the Sidney Police are also looking into the same idea. The cost will be between $3,500 and $4,500 per car.

——-

The Village of Jackson Center has been receiving and responding to complaints about cable service residents receive from Time Warner. Village Administrator Mike Dodds hired a consultant to study the option of keeping Time Warner, developing a village cable service or joining with the New Knoxville Telephone and Cable Company. The consultant advised the village to accept the third option of joining operations with the New Knoxville company.

