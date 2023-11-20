County record

Crashes

Trenton Lee Wilson, 20, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 at 2:38 p.m.

Tim Louis Rist, 62, of Brownsburg, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and Wilson was behind him and rear-ended him.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 at 3:14 p.m.

Thomas Herman Jenkins, 64, of Huntsville, was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Pasco Montra Road. Jakob Michael Bernardi, 22, of Sidney, was backing out of his driveway on Pasco Montra Road and struck Jenkins.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 at 8:48 p.m.

Lori R. Gotthardt, 47, of Anna, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane when she was rear-ended by a semi-truck with an unknown driver. She lost control, crossed into the left lane and was struck by Charles McKinley Mazingo, 32, of Sidney. Gotthardt then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. The semi left the scene. Gotthardt’s vehicle was towed by A&M Towing.

• Noah Joseph Schwieterman, 16, of New Bremen, was cited with assured clear distance after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 15 at 4:39 p.m.

Jane Theresa Brunswick, 54, of Osgood, was traveling northbound on North Main Street in Fort Loramie when she stopped to turn left. Schwieterman was behind her and rear-ended her. The vehicle Schwieterman was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 15 at 7 a.m.

Eric D. Lemaster, 19, of Conover, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he swerved left of center to avoid a trash can in the road. Lemaster lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway where he struck a boulder, a fence and a residential propane tank. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SATURDAY

-8:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Stoker Road.

-7:55 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 12000 block of East Lockington Road.

-4:21 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-11:19 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of North Main Street and Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

-9:46 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Comanche Drive.

-1:23 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

FRIDAY

-3:03 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-1:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Miller Road in Russia.

-6:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Kettlersville.

-6:37 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Museum Trail in Piqua.

THURSDAY

-8:46 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-8:07 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Clear Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:39 p.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the area of Parkview Drive.

-3:13 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-3:07 p.m.: assault. Deputies and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to an assault in the 8000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-6:50 a.m.: medical. Crews, including Care Flight, responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1 to 9:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:54 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-3:58 a.m. to 6:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:34 to 6:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-3:18 to 4:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell