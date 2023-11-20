Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Nov. 12-18

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

In three of the five responses, the patients were transported to the hospital. There was one transport refusal after an evaluation by EMS personnel. There was another case of a reported injury crash that ended up being a false alarm caused by a call phone in which troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol and Russia Fire were called to assist. That response was canceled prior to EMS arrival.

Of the three patients transported last week, one was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and two to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.