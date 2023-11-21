Centenarians sought for celebration

WAPAKONETA — In one of its final activities for the Auglaize County 175th, the anniversary committee will honor the county’s centenarians.

The 175th anniversary committee will present a certificate of appreciation and a small gift to all those who have reached the age of 100 or older by Dec. 31 of this year. Recipients need not have lived in Auglaize County their entire lives.

“We wanted to honor our county’s longest living residents for their achievements over the course of well over half of Auglaize County’s existence. It seemed only fitting that our anniversary includes these very important people,” said committee member Rachel Barber.

The committee will contact local residential facilities, but also seeks assistance in locating centenarians who still reside in their own homes or with relatives. The committee will not publish the centenarians’ specific place of residence, to respect their privacy.

To submit names/contact information for Auglaize County centenarians, contact [email protected] or leave a message at 419-738-9328. The deadline for submitting information is Dec. 8.