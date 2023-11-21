Rhodes State College awarded $144,000 Choose Ohio First Scholarship

LIMA – Rhodes State College has announced its successful selection as a recipient of the Choose Ohio First (COF) scholarship for the Fiscal Year 2024 funding round. The college will be granted a total of $144,000.00, affirming its commitment to advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and contributing to Ohio’s strategic efforts to nurture STEM talent within the state.

Choose Ohio First plays a pivotal role in Ohio’s broader initiative to cultivate STEM expertise, with the DeWine-Husted administration dedicating over $200 million to STEM and STEM Education scholarships over the past five years. This substantial investment underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering high-quality STEM programs that align with the evolving needs of Ohio’s employers.

“The Choose Ohio First Scholarship is an opportunity for students in certain programs to receive money toward making their dreams a reality. This scholarship provides students with money to assist them in meeting their career goals. Rhodes State is all in when it comes to helping students see their potential, and one way is through the various scholarship opportunities at the College,” said Eric Mason-Guffey, dean of Academic Affairs.

“We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rhodes State College for its well-deserved recognition in the Choose Ohio First program. This achievement is a testament to the institution’s dedication to preparing top-tier STEM scholars who will undoubtedly make significant contributions to the workforce,” said Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Rhodes State College expresses its sincere gratitude for the continued leadership and support of the Choose Ohio First program. This funding will undoubtedly contribute to the college’s ongoing mission of providing exceptional STEM education and preparing students for success in the ever-evolving job market.

For more information, visit www.Rhodesstate.edu/ChooseOhioFirst.