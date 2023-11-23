BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host its annual Christmas in Botkins kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Veterans Memorial Park.

The event will include a hay ride and open houses from 4;30-6:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Revel, Tin Acre Gourmet Popcorn and May PT and Performance, which will feature local vendors Bubbles & Bliss, CBC Headbands, Goub X Threads, Lolly N Pops Craftworks, XO Designs and Em’s Sugar Rush.

Complimentary refreshments will be available. Hot chocolate is courtesy of FarmGrounds Coffee Company. Gourmet popcorn will be distributed by The Grinch at Tin Acre. Fireside s’mores and fire pit hot dogs will b available at the park.

Musical entertainment, courtesy of Kristin Vaubel’s New Horizon Music students, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will start at 5:45 p.m. Roger Mack, last years exterior illumination contest winner, will turn on the lights.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the time of the event at any of the homes on the tour. This year’s homes are Bryan and Terry Esser, 108 Mary St., Kevin and Christie Mann, 16995 Wenger Road, Jon and Alycia Raterman, 171 Wenger Road, and Phil and Carrie Topp, 9477 Botkins Road.