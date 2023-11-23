By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

MINSTER – The Minster Village Council put into action sidewalk and crossing projects at their Nov. 21 meeting.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance consenting to and cooperating with the Ohio Department of Transportation to install a pedestrian crossing at state Route 66, between the school complex and Eagle Plaza sometime after July 1, 2024.

They also approved a project to install a sidewalk along state Route 119, between state Route 66 and Canal Road to the west. Administrator Don Harrod said they expect to put the project out for bid in December 2023, with construction to start in early spring. The estimated cost for this project is $100,000.

In other business, there was a third and final reading authorizing the annual contract with the Loramie Fire District. The contract provides coverage of properties in the McLean Township, north of the north shore of Lake Loramie. The $14,975 payment is determined by mills collected from McLean Township residences and has been the same over the last five years.

An ordinance to pool electrical power with one or more utility systems to reduce electrical costs had its first reading approved for Minster. The ordinance would authorize the execution of the 2023 WASG Power Pool Participant Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc.

There was a discussion and first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute necessary paperwork to have the Village of Minster join the Western Ohio Rural Planning Organization.

Approved was a motion to reject the single bid for the Total Dissolved Solid dilution well project and to authorize the village administrator to rebid the project. On Oct. 31, the one bid submitted by National Water Services of Dayton was for $847,000 to install two 6-inch wells and around 1,300 feet of 8-inch water line. The estimate for the project was $770,560.

Under the administrator’s report, Harrod said Fenson Contracting continues to work on the construction of West Seventh Street. He said they have finished installing the 60-inch storm sewer and tying each property owner into both the sanitary and water lines. Next step is the installation of the 18-inch storm line.

Fenson Contracting also continues to work on Sixth Street, he said. The water line has been installed and they are currently working on the storm sewer and tying Nidec Minster into the system.

Crews from H.A. Dorsten continue to work on the new addition at the police department. Crews continue to lay block for the required tornado shelter and the building walls. There is another construction meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the 22nd.

Newcomer Concrete has completed the curbing that goes around the new playground areas at the Paris Street Park. He said he had spoken with the contractor and they are to be in the week of November 27th to start installing the playground equipment.

He reported that on Friday, November 17th, the village had a meeting with representatives of the Ohio EPA to go over an assessment of the village’s Water Asset Management Plan. “The EPA was very impressed with our Asset Management Plan and only made a few recommendations on how we can improve it,” he said.

Buschur Electric as part of their contract with Landmark continues to work on the electric and telemetry for the new water tower. Landmark has indicated that the tower should be ready to fill the first week of December.

In the next couple of weeks, the Public Works Department will begin crack sealing of various streets in the village.

Leaf pick-up continues on a daily basis, weather permitting. Crews will continue to go out daily until the week of Dec. 4 .

Dustin Thobe of the water department has finished installing the new fence around well No. 4 in the Oktoberfest Park. The new aluminum fence replaces the old vinyl fence that was there before.

With the weather being favorable, the electric department and the parks department have installed the Christmas decorations throughout town.

Finally, he concluded his report by saying they were having problems with the motor on well No. 6 at the Four Seasons Park and have scheduled Quinter Well Drilling to come pull the motor and clean the well.

Council accepted receipts of $1,502,303.92 and invoice of $1,409,611.11.

Following the regular council meeting, a public hearing was held to hear about possible objections to the planned sidewalk along state Route 119. None of the six residents who came to the hearing posed any serious objections to the project.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.