SIDNEY — The five-year forecast for Sidney City Schools was adopted during the Nov. 20 Board of Education meeting.

According to Treasurer Mike Watkins, the forecast is very favorable for the school district. The forecast has an increase in property tax because there is an increase in property valuation for the county. The state funding is also increasing, he said.

Enrollment for the district, said Watkins, has leveled off. Last year, the district lost 20 students to open enrollment.

The forecasted revenue for fiscal years 2024 through 2028 ranges from $41,808,894 in 2024 to $43,350,805 in 2028. Expenditures are forecasted to range from $38,269,541 in 2024 to $42,636,470 in 2028. The unreserved fund balances range from $19,248,942 in 2024 to $24,607,707 in 2028.

The board discussed property valuation and assessed millage for the district. Watkins said he has been talking with the county auditor about rolling back some of the millage to give the taxpayer some relief.

Classroom furniture was also discussed during the meeting. Watkins said they want to start a five-year plan for the replacement of furniture in the primary schools throughout the district. Over the summer of 2024, the furniture for all second grade classes will be replaced. After that, a grade level will be done each year.

The principals and teachers have been involved with the plan by ranking what they feel need addressed. It’s estimated that it will cost $200,000 to upgrade the second grade furniture. The five-year plan would be for $1 million.

The plan will be presented at the January board meeting for adoption.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Approved a bid from Richard Smith & Sons for the installation of flooring for Emerson Elementary for $209,926 and Whittier Early Childhood Center for $145,546.

• Approved the transfer of $13,65 from the general fund to permanent improvement fund for buses; and $65,000 from the general fund to capital projects fund for turf and track replacement.

• Approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids for the purchase of one or more school buses through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Center.

• Accepted a $100 Cassano’s gift card from Alpha Delta Kappa to the Northwood teachers; a $2,000 donation from FISH to Latchkey; and a Leggero Reach 14 Medical Stroller from the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a value of $250-$500.

• Approved a contract with Brainspring for in person Phonics First coaching from Feb.28-March 1 and March 4-8 at a cost of $19,500.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding for the Teacher Apprenticeship Program with Eden McPeek, Bridget Stewart and Tabitha Hughes.

• Authorized Cardinal Bus Sales and Service to apply for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebates Program on behalf of Sidney City Schools.

• Approved additional service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center in the amount of $780,392.09 and miscellaneous services to be billed on an hourly basis.

• Approved the resignation of Mark Cathcart, custodian, effective Dec. 27.

• Approved the retirement of Randy Adams, custodian, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

• Hired Joseph Moniaci, IS teacher, effective Nov. 8, at a salary of $76,706.

• Approved one-year limited contracts for certified substitute teachers, Kathleen Leese, April Bogart, Jamie Fridley, Jill Geisendorff, Lainey Lugninbill and Michael Benanzer, at a rate of $110 per day.

• Approved the certified substitute pay adjustment for substitute teachers to $150 per day effective Nov. 27.

• Hired Patti Schmiesing as a home instruction tutor on an as-needed basis.

• Hired Marvin Hickman, bus driver, $22.50 per hour; Baylee Craft, Latchkey aide, $11.44 per hour; and Justin Shipe, maintenance, $25.12 per hour.

• Amended classified contract hours from 7.5 hours per day to 8 hours per day for Annette Lochard and Kim Voisard, Sidney High School secretaries.

• Approved substitute classified contracts for Cole Baker, substitute custodian, $15.39 per hour; Baylee Craft, substitute secretary, $15.48 per hour; and Derrick Linniman, substitute aide, $12.83 per hour.

• Approved winter supplemental for John Willoughby, boys basketball head coach, $9,715; Scott Hooks, assistant boys basketball coach, $5,762; Jeremy Keaton, junior varsity boys basketball coach, $4,626; Landon Davis, freshman basketball, $2,103; Sanchez McCuchins, eighth-grade boys basketball, $1,893; Matthew Burden, seventh-grade boys basketball, $1,472; Derek Rose, seventh-grade boys basketball, $1,893; Jamal Foster, girls basketball head coach, $8,411; Kaitlyn Davis, junior varsity girls basketball, $3,575; Ron Ivey, assistant girls basketball coach, $5,467; Gavin Cathcart, eighth-grade girls basketball, $3,575; Bennan Brewer, swimming head coach, $5,888; Adam Doenges, swimming assistant coach, $3,995; Nathan McLain, wrestling head coach, $5,467; Shaun Bulport, wrestling assistant coach, $3,364; Ethan Knapke, wrestling freshman/varsity assistant, $2,103; Bill Blosser, middle school wrestling, $3,575; Keith Daniels, bowling head coach, $3,785; Jenna Beatty, bowling assistant coach, $1,682; and Kyle Coleman, winter strength coach, $2,229.

• Adopted new and revised policies for the district.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Greg Dickman.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center report from board member Michele Lott.

• Went into executive session to consider the employment and compensation of an employee of the school district. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.