125 years

December 2, 1898

A broken cable at the northwest corner of the public square caused all subscribers to the Central Union Telephone Company in the western part of the city to be cut off a few days.

Joseph Pearson, who keeps a saloon and restaurant on West Poplar Street, was fined $5 and costs by the mayor this afternoon for keeping his saloon open after hours Saturday night. The charge was preferred by Policeman O’Leary.

100 years

December 2, 1923

Members of Alpha Gamma chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority are hostesses today to the convention of the Ohio Province of the sorority. Ten chapters of the organization will be attending the meetings being held in the Elks Home. Miss Pauline Reick is president of the local group; Miss Alma Schneider, vice president; Miss Doris Warner, secretary, and Miss Margaret Dillen, treasurer.

75 years

December 2, 1948

Formal opening of one of the most modern and complete hardware stores in this section of the state will be held Saturday when the new Shelby Hardware Co. store opens its doors at 320 North Main Avenue. The operation is located in the building formerly occupied by the Los Ramos Cigar Co. Ed Aneshansley, well-known local resident, will manage the store.

50 years

December 2, 1973

Houston High School’s female basketball whiz Jan Burger was named “Most Valuable Player” on the Shelby County Girls Basketball League All-County cage team for 1973. In 12 games this season, she gunned in 356 points for an exceptional 29.5 average per outing.

Raphael Echemann and Gary Van Fossen were selected mayor and vice mayor respectively, in a special closed session of Sidney City Council, Friday.

25 years

December 2, 1998

PHOTO: The Sidney High School basketball cheerleaders are ready for the new season. In the front row are: Sarah Bauer and Ashley Jones; middle row, Kristin Raterman, Alyson Arnett and Amy Wilson; back row, Holly Cagle, Patrick Craun and Katie Clark.

PHOTO: Trisha Neeley, who portrays Cinderella in an upcoming Sidney Dance Company ballet, waits patiently as Margie Schell of DeGraff adjusts her tiara. Schell, who resides in Logan County, made all the costumes for the production.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Lauren Shenk of Minster with 16 points led Ohio State past previously unbeaten Pittsburgh 75-40.

