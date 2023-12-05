125 years

December 5, 1898

The Charles Timeus Grocery Co. cut its first ice last Friday and Saturday. It was cut from the mill pond two miles east of Sidney. It was six inches thick and clear as crystal.

——-

An exposition of our war with Spain, including 100 beautiful scenes of the principal battles and event of the Spanish-American War will be presented Monday evening in the I.O.O.F. Hall.

100 years

December 5, 1923

At the meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis George Quatman presented the matter of the establishment of a permanent fund to be used for the dispensation of charities in Sidney and Shelby County. The plan would be to establish a perpetual foundation with a drive to be made at some time in the future.

——-

As Henry Ehrhardt was driving his auto around the corner at the intersection of Walnut and Poplar Streets last evening, a horse suddenly dashed from the barn and into his car. The animal was knocked down but escaped with a few bruises. It will cost Mr. Ehrhardt several dollars to get his Ford repaired.

75 years

December 5, 1948

George Blackburn, Miami University’s head football coach, has been secured to give the principal talk at the annual Sidney High School Mothers Club testimonial dinner for Yellow Jacket gridders on Dec. 16, it was announced today by Mrs. Joseph Casper, president of the Mothers Club.

50 years

December 5, 1973

Shelby County Commissioners have given the go-ahead for a new $277,534 Shelby County garage. On Nov. 13 commissioners tentatively accepted a bid from Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney, however, the threat of federal gas rationing delayed the final decision.

——-

Sidney’s recently elected City Council, which met officially for the first time Monday night, selected a new mayor and vice mayor. Council’s senior member, Raphael Echemann, was affirmed mayor, succeeding Anthony Antonoplos. Newcomer Gary Van Fossen was affirmed as vice mayor, succeeding Echemann.

25 years

December 5, 1998

The following is a listing of local men serving in the U.S. armed forces: SSG Robert E. Swob is currently stationed in Pusan, South Korea. He is a 1982 graduate of Houston High School and the Upper Valley Joint Vocation School. Staff Sgt. Paul Michael Pine has been stationed near Pisa, Italy, since June 1998. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1988 and joined the U.S. Air Force in August of the same year. Petty Officer 1st Class Ty A. Rogers, Honolulu Hawaii. Ty, a 1987 graduate of Botkins High School, joined the Navy in June of the same year. 2nd Lt. Mitchell Carlisle is a 1994 graduate of Sidney High School and graduated cum laude from the University of Kentucky in 1998. Pfc. Jeffrey Fergus graduated from Sidney High School in 1998. AB Matthew D. Schemmel is a 1998 graduate of Sidney High School. Marine Pfc. Craig M. Monnin is a 1996 graduate of Russia High School. 1st Lt. Wayne Vornholt has been serving in the Army in South Korea for over one year. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1992 and from Purdue University in 1996. Chad Bell is a sergeant and is currently stationed in Havana, Cuba. He is a 1993 graduate of Anna High School.

